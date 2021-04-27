+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

BROWNE, Jim

Posted: 7:01 pm April 27, 2021

BROWNE, Jim – (Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, formerly Co. Fermanagh and Nestlé / Williams and Woods), April 25th, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by family, at Blackrock Hospice. Ever-loving husband of Olga for 65 years and devoted father of Craig and Gary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Pascale and Máire, grandchildren Margaux and John Mark, sister Ina, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to current Government restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately. Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the condolences below.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired online to the Blackrock Hospice. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. 01-2808882.

