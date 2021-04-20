Anti-fracking group questions council’s transparency

THE Council has come under fire for holding meetings on fracking behind closed doors.
In a statement, the Council said it recently held an informal meeting with fracking consultancy firm Hatch Regeneris, where “members unequivocally stated their opposition to unconventional hydrocarbon extraction (fracking).”
Anti-fracking group, Belcoo Frack Free, have questioned the decision to hold an “informal” meeting which was not open to the public.
