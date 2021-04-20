+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAnti-fracking group questions council’s transparency
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
The practices of fracking are to be examined further in Ireland

Anti-fracking group questions council’s transparency

Posted: 9:37 am April 20, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE Council has come under fire for holding meetings on fracking behind closed doors.

In a statement, the Council said it recently held an informal meeting with fracking consultancy firm Hatch Regeneris, where “members unequivocally stated their opposition to unconventional hydrocarbon extraction (fracking).”

Anti-fracking group, Belcoo Frack Free, have questioned the decision to hold an “informal” meeting which was not open to the public.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:37 am April 20, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA