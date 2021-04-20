Anti-fracking group questions council’s transparency

The practices of fracking are to be examined further in Ireland

THE Council has come under fire for holding meetings on fracking behind closed doors.

In a statement, the Council said it recently held an informal meeting with fracking consultancy firm Hatch Regeneris, where “members unequivocally stated their opposition to unconventional hydrocarbon extraction (fracking).”

Anti-fracking group, Belcoo Frack Free, have questioned the decision to hold an “informal” meeting which was not open to the public.

