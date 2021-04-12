79-year-old airlifted after weekend incident

On Saturday, 10 April at 11.53am, firefighters were called to the Clonursan Road, Enniskillen after reports that a 79 year old man was trapped underneath a vehicle.

When Firefighters arrived the casualty had been removed from under the vehicle. Firefighters helped remove the casualty from the scene using manual handling techniques and stabilised the vehicle.

A spokesman from the NIFRS told this paper, “Appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Lisnaskea Fire Station attended the incident. The casualty was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance and the incident was dealt with by 1.48pm.”

