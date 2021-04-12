79-year-old airlifted after weekend incident

On Saturday, 10 April at 11.53am, firefighters were called to the Clonursan Road, Enniskillen after reports that a 79 year old man was trapped underneath a vehicle.
When Firefighters arrived the casualty had been removed from under the vehicle. Firefighters helped remove the casualty from the scene using manual handling techniques and stabilised the vehicle.
A spokesman from the NIFRS told this paper, “Appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Lisnaskea Fire Station attended the incident. The casualty was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance and the incident was dealt with by 1.48pm.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere