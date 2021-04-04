4 weeks is “absolutely ridiculous”- McIver

Fermanagh assistant manager, Paul McIver has called on the GAA to give inter-county players a minimum of six weeks lead in time to the season commencing.

Last week, the Irish government’s relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions paved the way for a return of inter-county action from April 19. GAA president John Horan has previously stated that “We always made it clear that there would be four-weeks’ notice, that is four weeks to train before any competition would begin.”

While McIver is happy inter-county football has been given the ‘green light’ he is adamant that four weeks is not sufficient time for players to get back up to speed and believes it will inevitably lead to injuries.

“My biggest concern would be, and I have spoken to a number of other colleagues who are involved in inter-county about this, I just feel that if they are deciding on a four week lead in, four weeks is just an absolutely ridiculous way to treat inter-county players or any players.”

Asked what would be sufficient, the Ballinderry man says, “a minimum of six weeks”.

