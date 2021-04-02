+44 (0)28 6632 2066
£160,000 resurfacing scheme for Castle Irvine

Posted: 9:24 am April 2, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A £160,000 resurfacing scheme for the A32 Enniskillen Road, Irvinestown, at Castle Irvine has been announced by the DFI to start today Wednesday.
Phase one of the work, which will extend a distance of approximately 400 metres from the Makenny Road to the Derrynanny Road, has been designed to improve the surface of the carriageway.
The main part of the scheme is due to start the week beginning 19 April with further details to be issued by the Department for Infrastructure nearer the time.
To facilitate the work, the Herald can confirm that road closures will operate between 9.30am and 4.30pm both today and tomorrow.
During these times a diversion will be in place, with traffic from Irvinestown being diverted via Makenny Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen Road, A32 Mossfield Road.
Traffic from Enniskillen will be diverted via A47 Killadeas Road, B534 Lisnarick Road and Church Street.
The road will be open to traffic in the evening during the works and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

