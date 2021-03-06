Unsung Hero: Margaret Kelly looks after everyone

FOR the past decade, Margaret Kelly has been one of the main figures behind the scenes in the running of all the major events in the Lisnaskea Emmetts club.

Margaret, a mother of three Lisnaskea footballers, decided that she wanted to give something back to the club and she took on the selfless role of providing food and refreshments to those in attendance at any match or engagement held in Emmett Park.

Remembering some of the big events held in recent years at the club, Margaret feels very proud to have been able to do her bit and help the club.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0