Three arrests in relation to child sex abuse

FURTHER arrests have been made in the ongoing police investigation into historical child sex abuse in Fermanagh, the Herald has learned.

Following enquiries from this newspaper into the progress of the PSNI investigation of scores of allegations of historical child sex abuse in Fermanagh, we have learned that police have made a further three arrests.

These additional arrests bring to 14 the total number of people arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse crimes in Fermanagh so far. The recent arrests come after a police operation last summer when, over a two-day period, police arrested 11 people aged between 54 and 78 years in connection with the same charges. Last year’s arrests were carried out in Fermanagh, Derry and Belfast and a property in Fermanagh was also searched.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0