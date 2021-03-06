Tasting the future with a tribute to the past

IT IS said that whisky was brought to Ireland by Christian monks during the 8th Century.

On Monday Fr Brian D’Arcy and local businessman Conal Treacy cut the first sod for the new Scott’s Irish Distillery in Garrison.

Fermanagh and Lough Erne with its profusion of monasteries was a global centre of whisky production in the Middle Ages and Scott’s Irish Distillery is continuing that tradition around areas like Garrison, Belleek and Blacklion where the quality of water was said to be excellent.

Many mini distilleries blossomed from the 1860s onwards and micro distillers were plentiful around the turn of the 20th Century.

Tradition has it that Angus Scott, who originally owned the land, made poteen but was chased out of Ireland after being caught distilling illegally. However, he went on to become a millionaire by producing bourbon in America.

The new distillery has its own waterfall and spring with quality water flowing from the peaks around Derrygonnelly and Boho.

Those enthusiasts who savour the taste of whisky or whiskey, will have to wait at least three years before they can sample this new spirit.

