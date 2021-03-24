Still no Stormont support for major tourism project

A MAJOR cross-border tourism and wellbeing project will end at the Fermanagh border if Stormont continues to fail to provide funding for it.

Last year Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced almost four million for various greenway projects across the North. However, the Sligo to Enniskillen Greenway was, once again, not one of them.

It was the second time this year the greenway missed out on funding, despite being named in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ Stormont deal and Minister Mallon vowing to support it as part of a Covid support package. Meanwhile, there have been several funding announcements from Dublin for the southern side of the proposed cross-border route.

Local MLA Jemma Dolan put a question to Minister Mallon, asking why no action had been taken on progressing the project, which is officially known as the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties (SLNCR) Greenway.

In response, Minister Mallon said her Department was working with local Councils “to continue the momentum for delivery of greenways and advance their projects through meaningful local consultation and engagement with landowners.”

