Schoolchildren bringing sunshine to SWAH

A YEAR since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the Western Trust has teamed with a Fermanagh school to help celebrate our health care heroes, and hopefully inspire some heroes of the future.

The brain child of Holy Trinity principal Brian Treacy and assistant medical director Prof Ronan O’Hare, each class at the school has “adopted” a department at SWAH, and are sending them letters, songs, stories, poems and videos.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the children, not only to learn about the specific work of each department in the hospital, but it also affords us the opportunity to say thank you and keep up the good work to the magnificent staff there,” said Mr Treacy.

Mr Treacy added the local community had “benefited so much from the efforts of staff in our hospital” and it was good for the children to have a chance to show their gratitude.

Prof O’Hare said the children’s creativity had brought joy to the hospital.

“The last twelve months have seen unprecedented pressure come to bear on our health system and on our staff,” he said.

“They have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and I don’t think the positive effects on staff morale of such recognition from our school children and indeed the wider community can be overstated.

“The value of the joyful messaging portrayed through the children’s art by focusing on the important themes of thankfulness, community spirit and hope for the future is a timely one that staff at the Western Trust will keep close to their hearts.”

The Holy Trinity pupils will be continuing with the project in the coming months, and are planning remotely how to continue to bring a little more sunshine to the hospital’s heroes.