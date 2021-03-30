RESTRICTIONS BROKEN AT COVID HOUSE PARTY

ALL HELL broke out in a quiet area close to Derrylin over the St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday as upwards of 50 young people broke Covid lockdown restrictions to party at a tourist property causing untold damage to property and disturbance to local people.

The Fermanagh Herald has learned that the youths, thought to be aged around 17 or 18 years old, travelled from County Tyrone to Fermanagh breaking the non-essential travel restriction, to party all day.

The alarm was raised at about 10pm when the owner of Knockninny Barn – a three-bed AirBnB and Booking.com rental property – showed up at her property and saw what she described as “the whole place had broke loose”.

Police confirmed they were called to break up a house party at around 11pm on St. Patrick’s night because “it was reported that a number of young people were causing a disturbance in the area” according to an official PSNI statement.

The Fermanagh Herald heard reports of three young people – one of whom had lost a shoe – trying to flag down passing motorists on the main Enniskillen to Derrylin Road late on St. Patrick’s night. Police have also confirmed that neighbouring properties were damaged by the party-goers who had spilled out of Knockninny Barn and were seemingly wandering aimlessly on the normally quiet horseshoe road which runs down to Lough Erne.

