Public urged to have say on plan to help tackle carpark

Posted: 9:20 am March 24, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A MAJOR initiative is underway to tackle ongoing antisocial behaviour (ASB) at an Enniskillen carpark once and for all.
As reported by the Herald back in December, the local Council has been working on a plan to help control the growing problems at Quay Lane carpark in the town centre.
For many years the carpark has been a gathering spot for young people in cars, however, the amount of ASB has been increasing in recent years, and over the past 12 months the problem has seriously escalated.
For example, in November a deliberate fire at an electrical substation in the carpark caused tens of thousands in damage and left hundreds of locals without power.
Nicola McCann, off street car parking officer with the Council, said there had been “a history of ASB in Quay Lane North [carpark] especially at weekends, where cars congregate causing noise and litter pollution, adversely affecting the lives of nearby residents, causing expenditure in terms of litter clean-ups, and requiring an increase presence of PSNI officers and other statutory bodies.”
Now the Council is taking “a partnership approach” to tackling the problems, and has said it is making progress.

