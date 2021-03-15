PSNI declare dissident shots as a hoax

POLICE in Enniskillen have declared as a hoax claims made by dissident republican group, the North Fermanagh Continuity IRA, that they had fired shots at Enniskillen police station and left a suspicious device in the Shore Path area of the town.

Local PSNI confirmed to the Fermanagh Herald that they received a report at 2pm today about the alleged activity but have denied any shots were fired at their base. Also, following a thorough search of the area around the police station officers found nothing untoward.

Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and police would advise the local community to be vigilant if they see anything suspicious in the area.”

Officer McGowan also appealed to anybody with information to assist with police enquiries to get in touch by phoning 101 and quoting reference number 1012 of 15/03/21.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007