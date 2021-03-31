Peter Quinn-a family man and a football man

Peter Quinn with his three grandsons Ciaran, Mark and Shane Quinn. who play for Ballyboden St Endas in Dublin.

In the second of Peter Quinn’s two-part interview, he talks about life on and off the football pitch. A life brimming with highs and some lows too has made him the man he is today.

Have you changed over the years, Peter?

“Indeed I have, thankfully” he laughs. “I’m not as hot-headed as I used to be. We all change, I know I’m very different to what I was as a young lad and I certainly would be calmer because I would’ve been hot headed enough, on and off the football field.”

On the field, Peter won four championships with Teemore Shamrocks and in 1969 he had the great honour of captaining his club to their first Senior Championship since 1935, beating Irvinestown in the final. He recalls his acceptance speech that day.

“I assumed that every captain spoke in Irish when they were accepting the trophy and that’s why I spoke in Irish. I didn’t realise that it hadn’t happened in Fermanagh for years,” he laughs. Following the ‘69 win, he went on to win three more championships in 1971, ‘74 and ‘75. His younger brother Sean played alongside him during the latter of those years and he was an important ‘cog in the wheel’.

