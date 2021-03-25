+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Peter Quinn- A dreamer and believer

Peter Quinn- A dreamer and believer

Posted: 6:14 pm March 25, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
30 years ago Peter Quinn became the 30th president of the GAA. His time in office left a lasting legacy and now as he enjoys retirement as a grandfather of five, in an exclusive two-part interview, he talks  about his presidency, playing days, family life and faith, amongst other things. 
 
March, 1991 and Teemore Shamrocks clubman Peter Quinn is elected GAA President. In those four special years he had the great honour of presenting the Sam Maguire to the ‘91 All Ireland winning Down team, the ‘92 Donegal team and ‘93 Derry team.A period of time in Ulster football that we have not seen the like of since and a presidency, that many would argue, has not been replicated with such distinction either.
 
Peter Quinn , how will you be remembered?
 
 “I have no great ambitions to be remembered at all,” he says.  “Family, I hope will remember me for a while. I suppose around Teemore I’d like to be remembered as the  man who lifted the county Senior Championship cup for the first time after 34 years and since that, I suppose I’m proud of my contribution towards the development of Croke Park, but I don’t accept this view that I hear every so often, that ‘you’re the man who built Croke Park’. I didn’t build Croke Park, the GAA built Croke Park, I just managed the process for most of it.”
 
