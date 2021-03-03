Over 30 local drug deaths in five years

THERE were over 30 drug related deaths in the local area in just five years, it has been revealed.

The shocking figures were revealed by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) in its five year report into drug-related deaths, released this week. In total, from 2015 until 2019, there were 31 deaths caused by drugs in the Fermanagh and Omagh district area.

While the figures are fairly consistent over the five years, with six drug deaths in 2015, five in 2016, and four in 2017, there appears to have been a spike in 2018 when 11 local people died as a result of drugs. The figure came back down to five in 2019.

