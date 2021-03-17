‘Outcomes are better if treatment provided locally’

THE Fermanagh Herald caught up with Health Minister Robin Swann as he made his way out of the Lakeland Forum vaccination centre last week.

The man who has been at the coalface of the Covid-19 global pandemic here in Northern Ireland was happy to take time away from answering questions about the success of the vaccination roll-out in Fermanagh to talk about the other major health crisis to emerge from the pandemic: mental health.

“It is undeniable that mental health services in Northern Ireland have been underfunded and this is something I hope to address,” the Minister said, “There is a recognised need to improve mental health service provisions” he added and pointed to steps taken by his department to address the growing problem already.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0