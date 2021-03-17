+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Outcomes are better if treatment provided locally’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

‘Outcomes are better if treatment provided locally’

Posted: 9:00 am March 17, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh Herald caught up with Health Minister Robin Swann as he made his way out of the Lakeland Forum vaccination centre last week.
The man who has been at the coalface of the Covid-19 global pandemic here in Northern Ireland was happy to take time away from answering questions about the success of the vaccination roll-out in Fermanagh to talk about the other major health crisis to emerge from the pandemic: mental health.
“It is undeniable that mental health services in Northern Ireland have been underfunded and this is something I hope to address,” the Minister said, “There is a recognised need to improve mental health service provisions” he added and pointed to steps taken by his department to address the growing problem already.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 am March 17, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA