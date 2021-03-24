New road name signage promotes heritage of area

A PROJECT to improve way finding and to promote the use of townlands in Fermanagh has been completed by the local Council.

The project, which has been rolled out in phases since 2018, involved the installation of signage at the start of every road in the county, listing both the road name and townland at each location.

The townland is a form of land division unique to Ireland, dating back to the 12th century. There are over 9,000 townlands in the North with 2,869 townlands in the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

The new signage now brings a consistent approach to road name signage across the district with similar signs having already been in place in the Omagh area from the time of the legacy council. The signage will improve navigation within the Fermanagh area and reflects the heritage of the area through its inclusion of townlands.

Speaking about the project, Chairwoman of the Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong,said, “While road name and townland signage has been in place for quite some time in the Omagh area, I am delighted to see that similar signage is now in place across Fermanagh to assist with place finding and to promote the local heritage of the area.

“Road name signage is extremely important. It is vital in assisting emergency services and first responders to reach residents as quickly as possible during an emergency. It is also important and incredibly useful for delivery and postal workers and for those visiting the district for work related or leisure purposes.”

