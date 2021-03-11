Mental health is fast becoming the ‘second pandemic’

HOPE is being prescribed by the Western Trust as they deal with what some in working in mental health are referring to as the ‘second pandemic’.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust Recovery College is a purpose-built facility dedicated to the mental health and wellbeing of Fermanagh and Omagh clients and has, as its four cornerstones,: hope, self-awareness, control and opportunity.

At the Recovery College the emphasis is on taking back control and, as its name suggests, the ‘college’ focuses on educating clients about their mental health condition rather than on treatment and therapy.

This dignified, long-term approach to mental health is much like the proverb ‘Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime” because the College will have achieved what it set out to do – give back control to clients by providing them with the tools to thrive.

There is solace to be drawn in these difficult times in the fact that we have here, right on our doorstep in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, a service which is free to everyone and open to all. What’s more, the content for each course in the Recovery College is written and delivered by people with lived experience of mental health issues in partnership with professionally qualified colleagues.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0