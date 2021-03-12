Mental Health a priority for Health Minister

Health Minister Robin Swann told Fermanagh Herald reporter, Zoe Tunney, that he has earmarked more funding for the mental health problem which has arisen to emerge from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I already have assigned more funding for mental health,” Mr Swann said as he left the Lakeland Forum vaccination centre earlier today with Prime Minister Boris Johnston and First Minister Arlene Foster.

“Even before the pandemic mental health was a priority for me,” he

said in answer to a question put to him by the Fermanagh Herald about the emerging ‘second pandemic’ mental health problem.

“I assigned additional funding to mental health services in Northern Ireland before now and I am aware that it is a growing problem today,” Mr Swann said, “I remain committed to addressing mental health issues as one of my department’s priorities.”

