Man given probation for threats to former BT colleagues

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been given probation for threatening his former colleagues at BT in the town.

Stephen Crean (37) of Brendrum Court, Enniskillen appeared in Enniskillen Magistrates Court last Wednesday for sentencing on charges of sending grossly offensive electronic messages, referring to the use explosives and the possession of knives, possessing Class B drugs and cultivating cannabis. All offences are alleged to have taken place on August 2 and 3 2020.

A previous sitting of the court was told Crean had sent menacing emails to BT staff, who had been involved in previous disciplinary procedures again him, after being let go from his job. The emails allegedly included comments such as “I hope you all get Covid and don’t die, but that your friends and family catch it and do die.”

Crean also allegedly sent a message to a former colleague stating if police were called “things could go bad.”

In a further email, Crean is reported to have stated: “As everything I do is so literal, I will place explosives at places around the BT building and they will kill. Seriously, no joke. I am a killer. Read the report. I carry deadly knifes.”

When his home was searched, police said they found knives and five cannabis plants.

Crean told police he had no intention of carrying out the threats but wanted those involved to fear he would. The court also heard Crean was remorseful and regretful about his actions.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said this was because Crean suffered from health issues, both physical and mental, and provided medical evidence to the court.

District Judge Steven Keown said that Crean has no right to behave the way he did towards members of staff after his employment was concluded and that Crean clearly had issues that needed to be addressed.

Judge Keown sentenced Crean to an 18 month probation order.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007