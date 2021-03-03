Major resurfacing scheme planned at the Brook

Diversion will be in place at The Brooke, Enniskillen due to resurfacing of the road from Monday 15 March

A MUCH NEEDED resurfacing scheme is set to get underway at the Brook in Enniskillen, with local motorists warned of diversions later this month.

The £80,000 project will see the 350m stretch of road from Henry Street to the junction at Rossorry Church Road, passing by the Round O, completely resurfaced and drainage improved. Regular users of the road, which is officially named the A46 Belleek Road, had noted in recent times that the surface had significantly deteriorated.

The road will be closed from 9am until 6pm on Monday and Tuesday the week after next, March 15 and 16. Diversions will be in place and motorists should be aware they will diverted via the Sligo Road, Ashwoods Road, Drumee Road, and the Derrygonnelly Road.

The road will reopen in the evenings, and local access for residents in the immediate area will be not be restricted at any time.

