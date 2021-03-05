+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kinawley man appointed President of export group
Kinawley man appointed President of export group

Posted: 6:51 pm March 5, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
By Zoe Tunney

A KINAWLEY man with a wealth of career experience in cross-border trade and exporting has been appointed President of the Irish Exports Association (IEA).Barry Cullen, who is in his tenth year as Head of Sales for Silver Hill Duck in County Monaghan, worked previously in Kerry Foods for 12 years and has been a member of the IEA Council since 2018. As someone who grew up and has worked on the border, he also chairs the IEA’s Border-Midlands Network Group.
In his one-year tenure as IEA President Barry Cullen says his aims include making Brexit “as painless as possible” for Irish exporters and hopefully guide companies through this period “so they will thrive not just survive.” Another ambition of Barry’s is to welcome more exporters from Northern Ireland on to the membership of the IEA,
“At the end of the day, business is business,” he said, “we all understand each other’s desire for seamless trading.”

