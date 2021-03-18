It’s game on as sport is set to return

FOLLOWING the much anticipated announcement by the NI Executive that outdoor sport will slowly return. Golfers can get back on those greens from April 1 under the guideline that ‘outdoor gatherings in a public space allow 10 people from two households, to allow some sporting activity’ and ‘sports training can resume in groups of up to 15 but with mitigations in place’ from April 12.

The relaxations were welcomed but the question was raised at to why it is deemed necessary to delay the restart until April.

Fermanagh GAA Football Development Co-ordinator, Shaun Doherty says ‘it’s always the easy target sport, I don’t think they really give it too much thought to be honest. If they (children) can go back to the school environment and interact with each other, there is no way a sports club would put them into an environment that is as equally controlled and safe. It’s just baffling and a bit short-sighted.