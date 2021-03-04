Irish Cup participation still up in the air

So the show goes on, well according to IFA president David Martin who has declared that his vision for the Irish Cup competition will include all 32 teams in the first round draw.

It’s anticipated that the competition will kick-off on 1st May and come to its conclusion on Friday, 21st May when the final will be played.

The announcement caught many by surprise including NIFL who are charged with organising the fixtures. Now, the big question is which clubs will opt in and which will opt out?

Ballinamallard Utd manager, Harry McConkey has compared the current situation to a good book.

“It’s like a page turner, you get a good book on holiday and you open it and you go, oh right, what’s going to happen next?

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0