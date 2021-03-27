+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ruairi McDermott

Inspirational Ruairi swaps the sidelines for frontline

Posted: 5:40 pm March 27, 2021
Despite suffering from cerebral palsy disease, Ruairi McDermott is no stranger to the sideline of GAA pitches up and down the county. With sport on the back burner at the minute, the Kinawley man has swapped the sideline for the frontline, as he volunteers at the vaccination centre in Enniskillen.
 
Ruairi, an avid Kinawley Brian Borus clubman, has overcome some major physical challenges but his steely determination and love of Gaelic games has resulted in much involvement at both local and national level.
 
He first got involved with his club during his teenage years and Ruairi continues to play a major role with the Borus on the administration side of the game . He believes that the experiences he has shared with the Kinawley teams has earned him friends and relationships which he will be able to cherish for life. 

