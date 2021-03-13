+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Going from bad to worse – sewage backing up at local estate after power is cut off
Going from bad to worse – sewage backing up at local estate after power is cut off

Posted: 9:37 am March 13, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

“Border village left with ticking health and ecological time bomb on
its doorstep” – Dolan

IT’S BEEN called “an environmental disaster” by residents, and now the  ongoing sewerage saga at a local housing development has been made all 
the worse.
A group of 20 homeowners at Ravensbrae in Garrison have been campaigning in recent months to have the estate’s waste water treatment works adopted by NI Water, following decades of unpleasant problems as a result of the system being at capacity.
The situation has been made worse in recent weeks, with residents stating their sewage has now completely backed up as the electricity for the treatment works was cut off due to unpaid bills, after the private developer and NI Water failed to come to an agreement about the adoption of the works by the public body.
Residents have now urged anyone who can help to come to their aid, lobbying local politicians and anyone who can assist in their plight. 
One of those who has been adding their voice to this lobby is local MLA Jemma Dolan, who recently brought a petition for intervention by NI Water into the ongoing sewage problem before the Assembly.

