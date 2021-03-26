GAA to receive over £750,000 from Sport NI fund

Fermanagh GAA is set to receive a very handsome sum of £751,279 from the Sport NI Sports Sustainability Fund.

The scheme which was set up in December to support sports clubs through the ongoing pandemic announced £10.5 million additional funding for the sporting sector bringing the total investment through this specefic fund to £22.4 million.

Ulster GAA staff worked closely with clubs throughout the North and when the beneficiaries were revealed on Tuesday afternoon, 18 clubs in the county were successful as well as the Fermanagh County Board which has been awarded £191,630.

Men’s and ladies football clubs are both getting a share of the spoils with Roslea Shamrocks GAC topping the pile with a sizeable £121,837.

