Fermanagh duo named in Ireland squad

Fermanagh’s Kathryn Dane and Claire Boles have been named on a 35-player panel for the Women’s Six Nations.

Adam Griggs named his squad on Tuesday afternoon and Dane and Boles are two of four Ulster players who made the cut.

Boles is one of five uncapped players in the squad that will travel to Wales on April 10 before hosting France a week later.

Ireland’s 2020 Six Nations campaign was impacted by the pandemic, yet they still managed to win three of their four games. This will give them great confidence going into next months games.

This year’s competition will be a condensed tournament with the final round of games being played on April 24.

Ireland squad: Forwards: Claire Boles (Ulster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Laura Feely (Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Connacht), Ciara Griffin (Munster), Brittany Hogan (Ulster), Emma Hooban (Leinster), Neve Jones (Ulster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Leinster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps), Grace Moore (Railway Union), Hannah O’Connor (Leinster), Katie O’Dwyer (Leinster), Chloe Pearse (Munster), Lindsay Peat (Leinster), Dorothy Wall ( Munster). Backs: Enya Breen (Munster), Eimear Considine (Munster), Kathryn Dane (Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Leinster), Stacey Flood (Leinster), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Leinster), Emily Lane (Munster), Ellen Murphy (Leinster), Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Munster), Sene Naoupu (Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs), Hannah Tyrrell (Leinster).