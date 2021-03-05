AN ENNISKILLEN teenager is facing probation or community service after “disgraceful behaviour” at Quay Lane car park in Enniskillen.

Jack Granleese (19) of Cavandale, Cavanaleck, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he entered last minute guilty pleas to obstructing police and resisting police. Granleese had been contesting the charges, along with a third for disorderly behaviour, but changed his pleas to guilty when the disorderly charge was withdrawn.

Between October 9-11 last year police received a number of complaints from local residents about the noise and “general antisocial behaviour” of young people at Quay Lane carpark.

After attending the carpark, police spoke with Granleese a few times, and eventually issued him with a £30 fine and a caution. When handed the caution papers Granleese told police “you can wipe your hole with it” and threw the papers on the ground.

On the night of October 11 police were seizing Granleese’s car, however while doing so the defendant jumped into the car, put on his seatbelt, and refused to get out.

He had to be physically removed by the officers, and was swearing and shouting within earshot of members of the public and residents living nearby.

After hearing details of the case, District Judge Steven Keown said Granleese had exhibited “disgraceful behaviour” and, especially since he had taken the case to a contest and only entered late guilty pleas, he felt a pre-sentence report was needed. This is to assess the defendant’s suitability for probation or community service.

The case was adjourned until April 13.

