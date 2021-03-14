Clarification demand over possible closure of Drumclay Home

THE local Council is to seek clarification on the future of Drumclay

Nursing Home after rumours surfaced of potential closure.

The facility had closed before but was re-opened by the Western Health and Social Care Trust to relieve pressure on hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, and particularly during surges.

Sinn Fein’s Councillor Tommy Maguire brought the issue before the full council meeting and stressed two meetings with the Western Trust have been postponed due to current pressures, but felt there needed to be engagement on this.

He proposed council, “Request an urgent meeting and failing that, send a letter seeking an explanation around plans. Obviously, this is of grave concern to patients and staff, and we deserve some clarification.”

Seconding, Independent Councillor Donal O’Cofaigh said, “I am very c0ncerned about this.”

