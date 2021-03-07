Celebrating St Patrick’s Day, Covid style!

IT BECAME the first major Covid cancellation on the social calendar last year, but this year plans are well underway to mark St Patrick’s Day 2021 in Fermanagh.

Obviously, with the current restrictions extended until at least April 1, this year’s celebrations will be taking place entirely online. However, with its packed programme of events and activities, which will run from March 12-20, the Council is determined to get as many people as possible in on the fun as possible.

Speaking as the online programme was launched, Council chairwoman Diana Armstrong thanked everyone who had been involved in putting the varied programme together.

“While this means the Festival will be different in nature and scale to those previous, this year’s programme of events and activities has been developed to provide everyone across the district with the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations in a safe, creative and meaningful way,” said Cllr Armstrong.

From music and dance, to storytelling and crafts, the Council has promised the programme will feature something for everyone. Events will be streamed live from the Ardhowen in Enniskillen as well as the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

Among the other features of the festival will include a short film, ‘The Story of St Patrick’, which follows the patron saint on his journey from being brought to Ireland as a teenager after being abducted, and about his return as an adult when he introduced Christianity to the country. The film, which will be broadcast on the Council’s social media pages, will also feature local landmarks associated with the saint.

The celebrations will also feature a virtual version of the ever popular St Patrick’s Festival primary schools art competition, with the children’s work being displayed on the Council’s social media channels.

The event has been months in the making, and has very much been community driven, with the Council previously inviting expressions of interest from groups and organisations across the county to help add to the festivities. Each of the participating groups will receive £250 for their efforts.

For more information on the programme of events, including the many virtual community initiatives, visit www.fermanaghomagh.com.

