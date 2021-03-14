Brave Robbie’s running to help others

Lisbellaw man Robbie Little is running 100km during the month of March in aid of Action for Stammering Children. The charity helps over 150,000 children and young people across the UK to ensure that those impacted has access to effective services and support to help them meet the challenges they face. Having a mild stammer himself, Robbie feels that it is important to be open and transparent by sharing his own personal experience and believes that having the right education and infrastructure in place for children and young people who stammer will mean that they have the same opportunities. To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-little9

What is your greatest strength?

I would probably say my greatest strength is that am very easy-going

and approachable. I enjoy being around good people.

What is your greatest weakness?

My greatness weakness is probably the fact I can overthink things a

lot. Hopefully this is something I can improve upon as I get older

with confidence.

Advertisement

How would you like to be remembered?

Live, Laugh, Love.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Losing my trousers at Waterworld in Bundoran.

How do you like to relax?

Anything fitness related so going to the gym, football or going for a

run. This last while I have been listening to quite a few podcasts

which are always good for the soul, particularly during these

difficult times.

What is your biggest regret?

Being fluent in a second language, on my bucket list.

What was the happiest day of your life?

Graduating with a First Class Honours degree.

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

I am a product of the 90’s, I wouldn’t change the era I was born.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Lake Garda, Italy.

Advertisement

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most

influence on your life?

Sammy McFrederick, teacher, football coach and long term friend.

What is your favourite book/film?

I am sucker for an old classic Adam Sandler movie, however my all-time

favourite would have to be Sleepers.

What makes you angry?

People who put down others to make themselves look better.

Describe yourself in four words?

Jovial, honest, reliable and hard-working.

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

Gordon Ramsay, Roy Keane, Graham Norton and Barra Best. They would all

bring something to do the table!

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

The friendly welcome and the daily chat about the weather forecast.

What is your least appealing habit?

Checking my hair when I walk past every mirror.

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

Give it to my mother to manage before I would blow it.

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo – (GOAT).

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

I’d spend with my family and close friends.

What would you like on your headstone?

Milk and one sugar.