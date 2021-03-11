Bernard McGovern to be sentenced next week

A medal-winning Fermanagh boxer has pleaded guilty to assaulting two senior local businessmen at a local filling station almost two-years-ago.

James Bernard McGovern (24) appeared before Judge John Aylmer at Cavan Circuit Court this morning (Thursday) where he entered plea when arraigned on two separate counts on the indictment.

McGovern is charged attacking Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly, causing them harm, at the Apple Green Service Station café at Rakeelan near Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, on February 1, 2019.

Mr Lunney is the chief operating officer at Mannok, formely Quinn Industrial Holdings, which has manufacturing operations on both sides of the border.

