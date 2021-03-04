Iggy had an ‘infectious passion for music’

THE death has taken place of a Tempo father who had an “infectious passion for music” and a “lust for life” after a brave battle with cancer.

Iggy Murphy (44) of Ballyreagh, was widely known for his talents both on and off the stage. A dedicated member of the Cavanacarragh band and players, Mr Murphy was no stranger to the local music scene, having performed with a number of popular bands.

“Iggy was my idol growing up. Our last performance together was at Rock the Lough and I truly will never forget it. He was an amazing performer and always had the crowd in the palm of his hand,” explained friend and former bandmate, Ciaran Carson.

Friends Jason McCarney and Gary Donnelly also paid tribute to the late Iggy Murphy who they deemed as truly “one of a kind.”

“A born leader on stage and always managed to get the best out of everyone around him. He loved watching Fermanagh and being involved with the Coa O’Dwyers. He was a big part of the management team and enjoyed the craic,” they told the Herald.

While the father-of-three will be remembered for his love of various pursuits, nothing was of greater importance to him than his family.

“We would have been married for nine years coming but we’re together 15,” explained his wife Edele.

“Family was very important to Iggy, he was truly devoted to us and we always came first. He never wanted to miss out on anything at home and was very hands on.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0