300 not out

Swanlinbar man Chris Curran played his 300th game for Cliftonville and the ‘Reds’ captain says he will finish his playing days at Solitude.

CHRIS Curran has had quite a career. At only 15 years-old he was signed by Manchester Utd from Ballinamallard Utd and within two and a half years his life had come full circle and he was back playing at Ferney Park, after he sustained a knee injury which resulted in him being let go by the Premiership giants.

When the late Tommy Breslin signed Curran from Ballinamallard back in 2013, little did either of them know what a vital cog Curran would turn out to be in the Cliftonville set-up.