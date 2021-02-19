Warning of convincing National Insurance number scam

POLICE have issued a warning to the local community to be aware of a number of new convincing scams doing the rounds recently.

Many Fermanagh people have already received calls in the past week telling them their National Insurance number is being used by scammers.

“We have received a number of calls in recent days from people who have been contacted by fraudsters and told that their National Insurance number has been used in a tax fraud or in criminal activity,” said Chief Supt Simon Walls.

“This is an automated message which then asks the person to press one to speak to an operator. The operator then claims to be from the National Crime Agency and attempts to obtain banking details.

“Thankfully, so far no-one reporting this scam to police has given any financial details to the fraudsters.”

Chief Supt Walls added there were a number of other scams in circulation to be aware of.

“Similar reports have also been received of fraudsters claiming to be from Paypal and HMRC in recent days,” he said.

“The outcome of all these contacts with the public is always to obtain financial details.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.”

Noting the variety of scams happening, Chief Supt Walls said they ranged from email and phone contact to romance and investment scams.

“No matter what type of scam it is and the different methods employed, a common element shared by scammers is they will go to great lengths to trick people and take advantage of their vulnerability and good faith and these latest reports show this, having pretending to be a police officer,” he said.

“Our message is simple – never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.”