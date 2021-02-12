Trust boss to retire this summer

THE HEAD of the Western Trust, Dr Anne Kilgallen, is to retire this summer.

Dr Kilgallen, who took up the post as chief executive of the Trust in 2017, recently turned 60. Last week she announced her plans to retire from her post this June.

“It was an extremely difficult decision for me to make. I love my job and I’m very proud of this organisation, the office staff, and the work that we do together,” Dr Kilgallen told a Western Trust board meeting on Thursday.

Dr Kilgallen noted that while she has made the announcement now, in order to “maintain openness”, she will not be retiring until the summer.

“There are many months of hard work ahead so I look forward to with my colleagues,” she said. “As always, the priority is the care and support we offer to people living in the west and beyond, and we come to work everyday to do that.”

The process to find Dr Kilgallen’s successor has already begun, and she said she was confident the right person would be found to take up her reins.

Chair of the Western Trust board, Sam Pollock, paid tribute Dr Kilgallen, particularly her efforts during the ongoing health crisis.

“Over the past two years I’ve found it a real privilege working with Anne,” said Mr Pollock, speaking at the recent board meeting. “She is exceptionally professional. She have given good leadership. She is so well regarded by our board, and certainly over the past months she has been exceptional in how she has managed a really, really difficult situation.”

Noting Dr Kilgallen will still be chief executive for several months, Mr Pollock quipped: “We will work you like nobody else has ever been worked between now and June.”