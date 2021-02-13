Tributes pour in for Johnny

TRIBUTES have poured in following the death of well-known community advocate Johnny Corry (86).

Mr Corry, late of Effernan Road, Trillick, passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday, February 5.

He is remembered as a passionate GAA supporter and dedicated community activist. Described as a man who epitomised what a voluntary worker really stood for he was at the heart of the community for decades.

A Lack native, Mr Corry moved to Trillick following his marriage to Bridget Mullan. He became actively involved in the local parish and community holding various roles in a number of organisations. Notably, Mr Corry sat on the St Scire’s Primary School board of governors for over 30 years. Mr Corry was a founder member and former player of Lack GAA. The club was founded in 1957 and was in existence for just shy of a decade.

Speaking at Mr Corry’s Requiem Mass on Sunday, Fr Padraig McKenna said, “On his transfer from Lack and Ederney he brought with him his love of sport. He played an active part in the life of St Macartan’s club and he was honoured by being given the position of honorary vice president of the club.

“His input to the community was remarkable. He was involved also with the early years of Trillick Community Association and he continued his contribution through being a board member and a trustee of the senior citizens club as well as being a director of Trillick Enterprise Leisure Limited.”

