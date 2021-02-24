Teenager remains in critical condition after assault

Detectives investigating two incidents in Enniskillen in the early hours of Wednesday 24 February which resulted in a 19-year-old man sustaining a serious head injury have arrested an 18 year old man in connection.

The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. The injured teenager remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call them on 101 and quote reference number 142 of 24/02/21.

