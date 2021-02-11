+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAATeemore Shamrocks’ ‘Unsung Hero’
Garrett MacEnri, Teemore Shamrocks GFC

Teemore Shamrocks’ ‘Unsung Hero’

Posted: 7:07 pm February 11, 2021

FOR the past decade, Garrett MacEnri has been actively involved in all aspects of the running of the Teemore Shamrocks GFC club, and now he holds the highly taxing position of Club Secretary.

A passionate Shamrocks clubman, he has been helping out over the past 10 years coaching various underage teams, but in recent times, he has turned his attention to the administration roles within the club.
 
Having previously fulfilled the positions of Children’s Officer and Youth Chairman, Garrett was appointed as the Club Secretary in 2017, and he also plays a major part in running the Teemore Shamrocks annual Fermanagh Club All Star event.
 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:07 pm February 11, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA