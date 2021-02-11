Teemore Shamrocks’ ‘Unsung Hero’

FOR the past decade, Garrett MacEnri has been actively involved in all aspects of the running of the Teemore Shamrocks GFC club, and now he holds the highly taxing position of Club Secretary.

A passionate Shamrocks clubman, he has been helping out over the past 10 years coaching various underage teams, but in recent times, he has turned his attention to the administration roles within the club.

Having previously fulfilled the positions of Children’s Officer and Youth Chairman, Garrett was appointed as the Club Secretary in 2017, and he also plays a major part in running the Teemore Shamrocks annual Fermanagh Club All Star event.