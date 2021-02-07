Sweet scents- Liam turns his candle dreams into reality

STARTING a business from scratch has been a lifelong dream for Liam Brady, but little did the Enniskillen man know that a global pandemic would one day turn his dreams into reality, all from the comfort of his own home.

Speaking to the Herald about his new business, Candelic Candles, Mr Brady explained, “I had been researching this for about nine months to a year before I did anything.

“It was just an idea I had and always wanted to start my own business and work for myself. The candles came about as my mum always burned them in the house when I was growing up.

“She was always buying them and wanting to try new scents, so I thought it was something that I would be able to research and work from.”

Having worked throughout the pandemic as a key worker at Balcas, Mr Brady admits that lockdown and more free time than usual gave him space to be creative and hit the ground running.

“I started watching Youtube videos on the journeys of people who had done something similar to see what they did and try to pick up things and piece together my own ideas.

“Working over lockdown, I was able to save money every couple of weeks and buy something new each week that would help production.

