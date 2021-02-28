+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Smith honored to take up role with Fermanagh

Posted: 4:50 pm February 28, 2021
BELLEEK man Ciaran Smith is a former Fermanagh, Erne Gaels and MacRory Cup winning captain. When the new Fermanagh Under-17’s manager Aiden Gilroy came calling, Smith had no hesitation to take on the role of strength & conditioning coach for the year ahead,
 
“I got a call from Aiden a couple of months ago asking would I be interested in joining his set-up. I already knew Aiden from our St Michael’s Enniskillen days. He’s a great lad and I knew we could work well together, so I said yes straight away.”

