Sinead’s tasty dishes going down a treat

AN ENNISKILLEN mum’s culinary delights have the backing of people from Fermanagh and beyond, with big name celebrities including Mrs Hinch happy to share her tasty treats.

Sinead Tummon is making waves with her eye catching and mouth watering meals. In May 2020 as the world was getting used to Covid restrictions, Sinead turned her hand to dishing up culinary delights. Her Instagram page ‘westartedoutnormal’ comprises of beautifully crafted dishes that look delicious, and if you take the word of her 11,000 followers, they taste even better!

Explaining how it all came about Sinead said, “On my own personal page I was putting up pictures of what I was feeding Austin and I got a lot of friends then asking me what recipes I was using. I thought I may be boring friends that didn’t have children so I set up another page for this and it all just kicked off. It’s just growing everyday.”

At the time Sinead was on maternity leave and enjoying spending time with her son Austin. Her Instagram page provides loads of baby led weaning ideas as well as meals that can be enjoyed by all the family.

“Back in May no one was really going out and I was bored. It was something to do. Since going back to work I am not doing it as much but I am still posting maybe about twice a week. It seems to be working and people are still interested.

“I don’t make separate meals and my husband loves everything I make too so all three of us enjoy it.”

Touching on the influence of social media Sinead said, “You do get a lot of people sharing the meals when they make them. Mrs Hinch shared my post which was good. The day that she shared it I got about 3,000 followers. That was a good day!”

Anyone who follows Sinead will know the presentation of her food is enough to make your mouth water, and this is aptly captured through her photos shared on Instagram.

“I find if I put more effort into the presentation even friends without kids are saying ‘oh I wouldn’t mind making that for myself’.”

Although juggling family and work life commitments Sinead is determined to continue building her Instagram presence. “I am planning on carrying on with it when I can. It’s hard when working but I’m always on my stories sharing loads of photos of Austin,” she remarked, adding that her followers enjoy watching her little boy grow and develop too.

Gumbo recipe

‘A heart warming stew’

Cooked chicken

Sausage

1 onion

2 stalks of celery

2 peppers

2 garlic cloves minced

2 heaped tbsp Cajun spice

4 bay leaves

500ml chicken stock

1 tbsp flour

Olive oil

Spring onions to serve

– In a cast iron casserole dish cook onions, celery, peppers and garlic in the oil until softened

– Add in the sausages and brown on all sides

– Take out the sausages and chop into bite sized pieces

– Add flour and stir to form a brown paste. Then add in the spices stirring for a few minutes more.

– Add the stock gradually to avoid lumps

– Add your sausages back in along with the bay leaves and cooked chicken

– Simmer for 30 minutes

– Take out the bay leaves and add chopped spring onions to serve