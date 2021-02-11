Rise in number of local homebirths during pandemic

AWAY FROM the doom and gloom the Covid-19 pandemic has also helped create a number of unexpected positive changes in society, including in the local health service.

While the pandemic has put extreme pressure on many aspects of health care, not least on the restrictions impacting maternity services, last week the Western Trust revealed an unintended consequence of this has been a sharp rise in the number of homebirths in the local area.

Award winning Lisnaskea midwife Brenda McCabe, who is lead midwife at both the SWAH and Omagh Hospital, commended all those working in maternity services locally for their hard work and dedication through very difficult times.

“While all of our services have faced many challenges it is evident to me that it cannot go unacknowledged how the impact Covid-19 has had on the increase in demand of the homebirth services in the Western Trust when other services where stood down or paused,” she said.

“This required our midwifery staff to provide a service that while always available did not attract the same numbers which we saw overnight. We would normally facilitate one home birth per year, however this year we have delivered six babies and currently have 15 mums to be choosing a home birth as part of their birthing plan.

“This demand was perhaps caused by thoughts that some mothers felt it was the better choice for them and their family owing to restricted visiting and the virus for them was contained better if they were to remain in their own home. For community midwives facilitating home births was an immense challenge due to Covid-19 restrictions.”