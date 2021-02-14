REILLY, Sarah Ellen – formerly of The Borough Lane, Aughyoule, Derrylin, Saturday, 13th February 2021, peacefully, in her 95th year. Sarah Ellen was pre-deceased by her brothers Sean and Fergus and her sister Margaret, RIP.

Her remains will travel via the Ballyconnell road on Monday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in Callowhill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and extended family circle.