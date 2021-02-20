+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Northern Ireland's Casey Howe.

Ready, set, Howe

Posted: 6:54 pm February 20, 2021
FERMANAGH schoolgirl Casey Howe has been making her mark on the international scene and now the 18-year old Linfield striker is preparing for a crunch friendly clash against a highly fancied England side next Tuesday.
 
Howe was named in a 23-player squad to take on the Lionesses in a behind closed door friendly at St George’s Park and the Maguiresbridge native admits she was absolutely delighted to hear that she had made the cut,
 
“It’s something I’m very honoured and proud of as it shows my hard work both on and off the pitch and in the gym is paying off. Representing your country is not something everyone gets to experience ,so I’m very proud that I have achieved that and I hope for many more call ups.”

