+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice called to break up Broadmeadow party
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Broadmeadow Drinking

Police called to break up Broadmeadow party

Posted: 12:52 pm February 14, 2021
Police were called on Friday night last, to disperse a group of young people who broke Covid-19 restrictions to ‘party’ at the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen.
Nearby residents contacted the PSNI to report the disturbance as the group of about 15 youths were clearly flouting current restrictions by meeting up, playing loud music and drinking in a non-socially-distanced group. 
The ‘party’ lasted the best part of four hours on Friday night before the group were moved on.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police received a report at approximately 11:25pm on Friday night complaining about the noise and breaking of Covid rules.
Sergeant Balfour at Enniskillen PSNI station said that when officers attended the scene they had found that some of the crowd had already dispersed.
“Officers spoke to those individuals remaining and escorted them home,” Sergeant Balfour said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:52 pm February 14, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA