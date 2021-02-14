Police called to break up Broadmeadow party

Police were called on Friday night last, to disperse a group of young people who broke Covid-19 restrictions to ‘party’ at the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen.

Nearby residents contacted the PSNI to report the disturbance as the group of about 15 youths were clearly flouting current restrictions by meeting up, playing loud music and drinking in a non-socially-distanced group.

The ‘party’ lasted the best part of four hours on Friday night before the group were moved on.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed police received a report at approximately 11:25pm on Friday night complaining about the noise and breaking of Covid rules.

Sergeant Balfour at Enniskillen PSNI station said that when officers attended the scene they had found that some of the crowd had already dispersed.

“Officers spoke to those individuals remaining and escorted them home,” Sergeant Balfour said.