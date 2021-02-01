Options considered for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

FOR the second consecutive year there will be no organised St Patrick’s Day parade in Enniskillen.

As the community continues to feel the wrath of the pandemic the Council has confirmed that it will not organise or support parades this March.

Across the country parades and events have been affected by coronavirus for almost a year now. The confirmation from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council that it will not organise a St Patrick’s Day parade follows in the footsteps of a similar move by Belfast City Council. The city’s annual parade and concert has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Commenting on this years plans a Council spokesman said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is currently considering options to mark St Patrick’s Day 2021 safely and in line with any Covid-19 related restrictions and guidelines that may be in place. A programme will be published in due course.

“The Council can confirm it will not be organising or supporting parades in either Omagh or Enniskillen and is not planning for events or activities that would encourage mass gatherings.”