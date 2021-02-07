New mum speaks of parenting struggles during a pandemic

A LOCAL mother has spoken of parenting struggles during a global pandemic and assured others that despite lockdown and what may seem like mounting restrictions, help is still available.

The Fermanagh mum, who did not wish to be named, said that having a baby brings joy and excitement but also overwhelming isolation and challenges, especially in the current circumstances.

“I gave birth to my first baby boy in November 2019 who brought a wealth of emotions for myself and my husband, who worked away Monday to Friday and was only home at the weekends.

“Little did I know I would have a very an unsettled baby that would not sleep, had reflux and had seven different milk changes in the first few months.

“I was sleep deprived and had no family support on hand as they lived over 1.5 hours away. The only solution was him being carried continually in a sling to overcome his uncomfortableness and for me to get things done around the house. Then the icing on the cake was when we went into our first lockdown in 2020. “What a nightmare this was.

“I was only starting to slowly gain confidence to get out to classes such as baby sensory then all stopped. Everything to a standstill.”

The local mum described this as “emotionally draining”, adding she wanted to get out and talk to other new parents, ask them questions, meet up for coffee and walk about the shops.

“Day in and day out in the home environment was truly challenging with a baby that constantly cried and wanted held due to being in pain. This isn’t how I planned my maternity leave with my first baby.”

The new mum was referred to HomeStart in Enniskillen and received a “pleasant and uplifting phone call” from Denyse Walker who was “calming and reassuring”.

“She understood what I was going through, didn’t judge me as a parent and told me I wasn’t alone, there is help available even through a pandemic.

